A Cranbrook youth is currently in police custody after making threats on social media.

Cranbrook RCMP are currently investigating after receiving reports that a Cranbrook youth had posted threats to social media.

RCMP received the information on Saturday night and immediately moved to identify the suspect. RCMP were able to locate and arrest the youth, who remains in custody at this time.

A second youth has also been arrested in the Sparwood area as a result of the investigation.

“Extensive Cranbrook resources, along with School District 5 personnel, have been working tirelessly all weekend in attempts to determine whether or not these two youths were acting alone or there may be others involved.”

Cranbrook RCMP along with SD5 personnel will continue to follow up on any leads with regard to these threats, If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222 TIPS (8477).

– RCMP release