Cranbrook Hub for Refugees hopes to have another family in the community this year.

This from Chair Bonnie Spence-Vinge, as the group will host their first fundraiser of the year March 11th at the Columbo Lodge.

Spence-Vinge hopes to see the same level of support from the community as they did last year.

“We raised funds that we required for our first family,” Spence-Vinge says. “When you take on refugee sponsorship, its a joint sponsorship with the government and you are responsible for supporting the family for a year financially. We had a fundraiser just before the family came. Because we are a long-term sponsoring group, we knew that we were going for another family.”

Hub for Refugees secured funding in 2016 for a family of five from Ethiopia to settle in Cranbrook in July.

Similar efforts were organized in Kimberley to help a family from Pakistan move to the Bavarian city.

– Cranbrook Hub For Refugees Chair Bonnie Spence-Vinge

– Jeff Johnson