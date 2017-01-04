Cranbrook is heading in the right direction for 2017 when it comes to drinking and driving.

This from RCMP Staff Sergeant Hector Lee who says they pulled over 150 vehicles on New Year’s Eve and not one person was impaired.Lee believes they are having a desired effect on reisdents with their focus on making local roads more safe.

He suggests the community is becoming more aware of the dangers of impaired driving.

Lee says they were kept busy with 22 calls for other service on New Year’s Eve but they were able to have an increased presences on local roads with a cominbation of vehicle pull overs and check stops at various locations across the City.