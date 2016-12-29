Cranbrook RCMP have responded to 18 separate collisions on area roads over the past week.

Police are saying the weather played a major factor in these incidents.

Staff Sergeant Hector Lee says its important for drivers to slow down for the conditions.

“Road conditions are a contributing factor, but sometimes people’s driving is also a factor and making poor choices,” Lee says. “Driving these roads like its dry and they’re not dry. There’s lots of patches of black ice that are hidden and people can’t see.”

Lee adds drivers should avoid travelling in bad conditions unless they absolutely have to get somewhere.

Columbia Valley RCMP also reported 27 motor vehicle incidents over the course of the week due to icy road conditions.