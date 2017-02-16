Cranbrook RCMP are warning residents that roads are extremely hazardous Thursday morning due to rain falling on ice.

Police are saying that drivers should slow down and use extreme caution when approaching intersections and school zones. Highways are in very poor condition as well.

Meanwhile, Mainroad East Kootenay has issued a statement, saying rising temperatures and light rainfall are currently being experienced in the southern half of the service area. This is producing slippery conditions throughout, particularly on side roads.

Fluctuating temperatures and periodic rainfall can be expected for at least the next 24 hours. Water ponding and potholes can be expected to develop as well.

Mainroad crews are patrolling, salting and sanding throughout. Please exercise extreme caution on all routes today.

The road contractor remains motorists that this weekend is Family day in Alberta, so heavy traffic volumes between borders and resort/recreational areas can be expected. Avalanche hazard ratings are increasing due to the changing weather conditions as well.

Drivers should be prepared for winter driving conditions and check DriveBC before heading out.

Despite the weather conditions, School District 5 has announced that school buses will be running this afternoon throughout the district. The buses were previously not running this morning in the Southeast Kootenay School District.

– From the Cranbrook RCMP, Mainroad East Kootenay and School District 5