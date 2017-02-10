This past week has brought the City of Cranbrook and surrounding areas to its knees with the amount of snowfall over such a short period of time. The Cranbrook RCMP has been busy responding to complaints and motor vehicles incidents all over the Key City. What we have seen overall, though, is a sense of community.

In driving around the city this past week we have noticed the citizens of Cranbrook helping others. People have jumped out of their vehicles at intersections to push vehicles out of the way in order to keep traffic moving. Strangers have attempted to pull vehicles out of ditches and shoveled walkways. Roof tops have been cleared by people just wanting to help.

And through all of the snow, very few collisions were reported within the city of Cranbrook. Drivers paid more attention and took their time getting places. Pedestrians helped at intersections in letting cars know when it was safe to cross roadways. People stayed off the roads when they didn’t urgently need to be somewhere.

Were there incidents of frustration and road rage? Absolutely. Did we get calls from neighbours who were concerned about snow being placed on their newly plowed walkway? Yes. Were some people angered when the two way street they normally travel has been reduced to one lane? Yes again. But through it all, what the Cranbrook RCMP noted were the small acts of kindness that got everyone through.

Cranbrook RCMP would like to acknowledge and thank the citizens of Cranbrook for persevering through this rough week. We are still asking all drivers on the roadway to continue to drive with care in these winter conditions and to consider pedestrians when approaching intersections. Here’s to an early spring (but slow thaw!)

– From the Cranbrook RCMP