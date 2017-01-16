A man and a woman are facing charges after a pair of stolen snowblowers were recovered in the Cranbrook area.

RCMP received a complaint Sunday morning at approximately 10 AM with a report someone had stolen their snowblower near Mt Fisher and fled in a white pick up truck.

The Complainant’s family member saw the suspect vehicle at a residence on eighthth Avenue South and notified police.

Officers arrived, arrested a man and woman for possession of stolen property and executed a search warrant recovering two snowblowers.

– Josh Hoffman