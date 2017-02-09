The City of Cranbrook and Mainroads are working feverishly to cope with the heavy snowfall overnight and continued snowfall that will occur today.

Cranbrook RCMP are encouraging the general motoring public to stay home and stay off the roads for their own safety and allow the road crews to continue clearing the roads and emergency services such as Police, Fire and Ambulance to get where they need to go in a timely fashion.

Try to park vehicles in your driveways and off the streets so the crews can clear the roads as best as they can. If your neighbours run out of room in their driveways for their own vehicles, please do the neighbourly thing and have a conversation to maybe allow your neighbours to park their overflow vehicles in your driveway temporarily if not too much of an inconvenience.

On behalf of the Cranbrook RCMP your cooperation is very much appreciated.

– From the Cranbrook RCMP