Residents of Cranbrook now have a better idea of what areas will be tackled first this year part of the City’s extensive $14 million roads program.

Staff have compiled a list of nearly 30 separate projects and prioritized them through three categories.

Mayor Lee Pratt explains they used their asset management plan to identify which projects to do and how to get the best bang for their buck.

The three categories are: road resurfacing, optional resurfacing and full reconstruction, which involves infrastructure repairs and upgrades.

Pratt sames some of the roads simply have to be repaired and that’s how their priority was determined while others were chosen based on life-expectancy and logistics.

He says they haven’t finalized the budget but they’ve approved they’ve approved the Capital Roads program so it can go to tender.

The Key City council boss suggests, historically, if you put the contract out earlier in the year you’re going to get a better price.

Work is expected to start as soon as the ground thaws.

You can see a full list and break down of the all the projects here.

