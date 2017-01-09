A major campaign promise from Cranbrook city council should come to fruition in 2017.

Mayor Lee Pratt is looking forward to starting a 10 million dollar road project this year, following an Alternative Approval Process that needed the endorsement of 95 percent of the electors.

Pratt says he’s been praised by residents for efforts to fix 2nd Street South and the infrastructure that goes along with it.

Cranbrook’s Mayor adds confidence in city business seems to be at an all-time high going into the new year, with the value of building permits continuing to rise. Lee Pratt says there are a lot of irons in the fire that could have a great impact on the city’s economy this year.

Cranbrook will be in the national spotlight once again this year, with Hometown Hockey returning to the city February 18th and 19th.

The Mayor says events of that calibre are great advertising for Cranbrook and the entire region.

Stay tuned for more 2017 previews from newsmakers in the East Kootenay.

– Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt

– Jeff Johnson