Lee Pratt, Mayor of the City of Cranbrook, says 2016 was a very busy year.

He says proceeding with the borrowing of $10,000,000 to fix roads, was one of the highlights of Council’s accomplishments.

The money will be put towards the rebuild of 2nd Street South, as well as the water, sewer and storm drain system beneath it.

He believes the majority of Cranbrook citizens support the project and know what shape the roads are in, but it would only have taken 10% of the voting public to force the large loan decision to referendum. Pratt says there were some anxious times and thoughts throughout the process and he and council were very happy when it was approved.

Improving roads was one of three major items on Pratt’s platform when he ran for office and despite some push back, he and his Councillors were passionate about ensuring they followed through.

Pratt feels when the city is talking to new industry about coming to Cranbrook, they want to make sure the infrastructure can support them. Additionally, the past 12 months included implementing amendments to restrictive business bylaws and a development approval process to expedite permits and help with new subdivisions or any new major city construction. The spillway at the Idlewild dam was rebuilt and extensive upgrades to Gyro park were finished, including a new playground and courts for tennis and pickleball.

Pratt believes all these changes are reflective of Cranbrook heading in the right direction after being stagnant for too many years.

He thinks Cranbrook residents will feel a lot better to live in a community that is very positive.

– Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt

– Keira O’Loughlin