Residents of Cranbrook are invited to a Candlelight Vigil Wednesday night, following violence in Quebec City earlier this week.

Six people were killed and 19 injured after 27-year-old Alexandre Bissonette allegedly opened fire at the Islamic Cultural Centre on Sunday

Organizer Tamara Cartwright Poulits says we need to show solidarity with Quebec in their time of need.

She says we are a very diverse country and we should show our support to everyone in their struggles, regardless of faith and nationality.

Doors open 7 pm at the United Church.

A vigil was held in Fernie Tuesday night involving both the Knox United Church and Christ Anglican.

– Vigil organizer, Tamara Cartwright-Poulits

– Jeff Johnson