The City of Cranbrook has cancelled all garbage collection Monday.

Crews are being pulled off garbage collection to assist with snow clearing operations.

Public Works will allow for extra bags to be picked up next week due to today’s snow conditions.

Additionally, every single piece of snow clearing equipment and every available Public Works staff member has been pulled off their regular duties and are working to clear snow.

All snow clearing operations are focused on emergency routes only around the hospital, ambulance station and fire department.

Thank you for your patience and understanding and we deal with all this snow. – City of Cranbrook release