Like Kimberley and Fernie, Cranbrook wants to introduce a three per cent additional charge to hotel, motel and bed and breakfast rooms in an effort to raise funds to put towards tourism initiatives.

Councillor Wesley Graham says they’ve been considering it for some time now and they estimate significant annual benefits.Graham says Council believes money collected from the tax could be upwards up $450,000/annually and it will be put back into the community to boost tourism efforts.The Municipal and Regional District Tax (MRDT) was introduced in 1987, and relaunched in 2015 to provide funding for local tourism marketing.The tax is intended to help grow BC revenues, visitation and jobs, and amplify BC’s tourism marketing initiatives.

– Cranbrook City Councillor Wesely Graham

– Josh Hoffman

