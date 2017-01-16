Cranbrook City Council has green lit a new phone service for the community. The ‘Citizen Reporting App’ for mobile devices, will implement one phone number to intercept all questioning and notifications regarding non-emergency situations.

It’s a ‘One-Call Service, Real-Time Monitoring and Reporting System’ that aims to streamline communications with city works and city hall.

Mayor Lee Pratt says the program will save money, make city staff more efficient and offer increased assistance to the public. He adds there will be three people live on the line 24/7 and they will guide callers to the proper department, where questions can be answered directly.

Pratt explains real time monitoring will allow citizens to notify the city when they spot issues that need attention right away.

The idea for the application was suggested by Cranbrook’s CAO David Kim, who worked with a similar system in Calgary. It is anticipated to launch in July 2017.

Cranbrook Mayor, Lee Pratt

-Keira O’Loughlin