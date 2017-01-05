The Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce hopes the entire East Kootenay can stand out in 2017.

Chamber Executive Director David Hull says much of the success seen throughout the region last year was through cities working together.

He says Intercommunity Business Licenses and the Cranbrook Kimberley development initiative are just the beginning if we want to see a stronger business economy locally.

Hull says the region’s economy should do well this year, now that issues in the mining sector have been left behind with 2016.

– Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, David Hull

– Jeff Johnson