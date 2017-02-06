Public Works snow removal crews and all available City contractors are in full operation this morning working to try to keep all emergency routes opens.

Crews have been operating 24 hours a day since Friday and are doing their very best with all the snow removal

work.

We appreciate everyone’s patience and understand as we deal with this unprecedented amount of snow.

Crews are working to try to keep essential travel possible, but streets will not be able to be cleared curb to curb.

Many of the streets have very large windrows and many intersections are very tight.

If you are driving, please use extreme caution and care.

For those living in cul-de-sacs, Public Works advises it could be the better part of a week before City plows

are able to reach them.

As a result, the City of Cranbrook is putting out the call to any citizens who have snow blowers, plows on trucks or quads or if you simply have a shovel and a strong back, to please do what you can to assist us with clearing snow from cul-de-sacs, alleys and sidewalks.

Earlier this morning, garbage collection was cancelled as Public Works staff was pulled off other duties to help with snow clearing operations.

Public Works has now also cancelled garbage collection for Tuesday February 7.

All collection zones affected will be allowed extra bags for pick up next week on their regular collection day. – City of Cranbrook release