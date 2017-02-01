The City of Cranbrook is looking to set aside three million dollars over the next two years to replace the roof of Western Financial Place.

Director of Leisure Services Chris New says the roof is 17 years old and due for a replacement.

He says a number of leaks have been found, as the roof is two years beyond its expected life.

“The realistic lifespan is turning out to be about 15 years, so we’re into 17 years and its starting to fail,” New says. “This facility is too important to the community not to ensure that we are protecting one of our biggest assets.”

New says staff are currently working on engineering reports for the project, but he doesn’t expect the full three million will be needed.

If approved, work could get underway by this Summer.

– Cranbrook’s Director of Leisure Services, Chris New

– Jeff Johnson