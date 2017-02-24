A charity event aimed at putting yourself in a homeless person’s shoes goes in Cranbrook this weekend.

“The Coldest Night of the Year” will see participants walk the streets Saturday night to raise money for local initiatives.

Tracy Pound with the Homeless Outreach program says this is an opportunity for Key City residents to come out and show that they care.

Pound believes that speaks volumes.

She explains what’s unique about this charity is money raised locally will stay in the community and go directly to hurt, hungry and homeless individuals in Cranbrook and area.

There will be a two, five and 10 km route for those taking part with warm-up shelters along the way.

Pound says it’s a significant experience for participants because there’s a lot of stigmas around homelessness.

She says a lot of people don’t want to hear about it, or talk about it and don’t want to approach someone who is homeless.

The Outreach Program head says it’s important Cranbrook sends a message, that we care.

The event is a national initiative with communities across Canada holding similar walks on the same evening.

– The Homeless Outreach program’s Tracy Pound

– Josh Hoffman