The Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club is starting 2017 by planning for years to come.

The club has established a permanent endowment fund with the Cranbrook and District Community Foundation to ensure long term financial sustainability.

Executive Director Lynette Wray says the fund starts at $12,000 and they hope to have it up to $50,000 for their 50th anniversary in 2020.

The Boys and Girls Club currently runs five programs for different levels of youth.

Wray says they invite financial support from community stakeholders as they continue to provide much needed child care in the Key City.

She explains it is really important to them to offer excellent child care especially considering studies have shown a growing demand in the region.

Local groups have called the shortage of child care services in the East Kootenay “a growing crisis”.

A recent report suggested the region’s shortage of daycare workers was the worst in the Interior.

– Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Lynette Wray

– Josh Hoffman