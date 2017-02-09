With the new blast of snow we are getting today, the City of Cranbrook advises all residents to move all vehicles off the street as soon as possible.

Snow removal crews are fighting a losing battle this morning and as a result are gearing up with a number of additional large graders and other contracted staff and equipment to begin work on the main arterials in the City. Roads are already very narrow and serious damage to vehicles is likely when plows are dealing with this much snow.

Residents can also expect many sidewalks in town will end up plugged with snow as a result of the current plowing operations. The City, like everyone in Cranbrook, is simply out of places to put all the snow. It is very likely driveways will also see a significant amount of snow due to the plowing. Crews will be doing their best to clear out driveways as soon as possible, however if you are able to clear your driveway on your own it would be appreciated.

Every effort is being taken to ensure that drivers are able to move around the City today. But is it so important that drivers slow down, share the roadways and be extremely aware of pedestrians especially at intersections with large windrows.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for a good portion of the East Kootenay including Cranbrook with another 10 to 20 cm of snow possible by Friday morning.

– The City of Cranbook