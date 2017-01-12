The Mayor of Cranbrook says a new $10 million trades training facility brings the College of the Rockies to a new level.

So says Mayor Lee Pratt, who was on hand when a new 10 million dollar trades facility was announced at COTR Tuesday.

He says the move strengthens the city’s trades workforce, a huge benefit for attracting outside industry to the community.

“Businesses now can hire local trades, they don’t have to go outside and have to find people to work here,” Pratt says. “Its also good for us because you know we’re trying to attract new industries to town. One of the big questions I get asked all the time is ‘what is the trades workforce like?’ So this really adds to that.”

Pratt adds the expansion also helps attract new families, as they look for strong educational opportunities for their children.

– Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt

– Jeff Johnson