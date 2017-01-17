The College of the Rockies Women’s volleyball team have bumped up two spots in the Pac West rankings.

The Avalanche advanced to fourth place in the conference after serving the Camosun Chargers a double dose of 3-1 losses this weekend.

Coach John Swanson says to avoid pressure, the team approached the games one set at a time. The team knew if they were successful, they would move ahead and position themselves better for playoffs. Swanson feels it may be difficult to sustain that kind of climb, but it was nice to gain some separation from teams they’ve been battling.

The push for the post season is on and with just one road trip left in the year, Swanson is encouraged by his team’s high level of play on home court. He explains this semester goes quickly and that’s why the back to back wins are important. They’re not there yet, but Swanson feels the victories get the team stronger into the playoff picture.

This is the first time the Av’s have swept this season and Swanson believes home court advantage helped.

Next up the team will prepare for a lengthy, four game road trip to the lower mainland.

They will visit the first place Douglas College Royals and the third ranked, Capilano University Blues.



– Head Coach COTR Avalanche Women’s Volleyball, John Swanson