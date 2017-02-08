The College of the Rockies Women’s volleyball team still have some work to do.

This from Coach John Swanson following the squad’s split 1-3, 3-0 weekend with the visiting CBC Bearcats.

Friday and Saturday the Avalanche play their final two games before playoffs and Swanson expects everyone to raise their level of effort.

As the team gets closer to provincials, he thinks some of the slips and missed cues that were tolerable earlier in the year, cannot be repeated as often.

The Avalanche are 4-6 out of the winter break and currently ranked fifth in the Pac West.

This week they dropped out of the CCAA’s Top 15.

The Av’s host the UFV Cascades this weekend for their final regular season test.

Swanson thinks if they pass and setters are able to deliver in good positions – the team should be very strong.

He says they’ve proven they can play anyone in the league, adding there’s only one team they haven’t beat this year.

He feels the game against UFV will be very competitive and thinks his players will perform well.

He looks forward to the challenge because he wants the team to have a good, tough match before the provincials.

Playoffs are just around the corner for the returning champions, the action begins February 23 at Vancouver Island University.

COTR Women’s Avalanche, Head Coach, John Swanson –

– Keira O’Loughhlin

(Photo credit: Brad Mcleod – Cranbrook Daily Townsman)