The President of the College of the Rockies says a new 10 million dollar facility at the Cranbrook campus has been four years in the making.

David Walls says the investment into COTR from provincial and federal government’s will give a new home for some programs.

He says the building is a better fit for millwright and electrician programs.

“We’ve been training millwrights and electricians that wasn’t the best in Gold Creek,” Walls says. “So at the time when we had that, it was a good addition, but its not a building that was built in terms of that purpose in mind. So its restricted us in terms of growth and for us to be able to put in modern equipment.”

Walls adds the Gold Creek campus is still suitable for the timber frame program, truck driver training and contract training.

He says they have a shorter program length, which works better away from the main campus.

Work on the new building begins in April.

– College of the Rockies President and CEO, David Walls

– Jeff Johnson