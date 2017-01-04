The College of the Rockies are looking to grow as they head into 2017.

President and CEO David Walls says developments with the campus master plan are in the works for the college, as COTR looks to plan for the future.

Walls says one of their goals is developing a new residence at the main campus.

The college will also be looking at the size and number of classrooms and labs throughout the campus, which could result in more buildings being developed in Cranbrook.

Walls adds the college had its 40th anniversary last year and education has changed over that time period, prompting the need for a facility review.

