COTR Men’s Volleyball prepare for PacWest’s best
News CATEGORIES
This from Head Coach Herb Tepper who says his players will be shaking the rust of winter break off, ahead of hosting the Vancouver Island Mariners on Friday and Saturday.
He explains the team’s biggest focus will be reducing unforced errors and controlling the ball on their side.
Tepper believes when the Avalanche reduce errors below 10, they tend to be quite successful.
He adds they are a very good, quality team with weapons everywhere and the Avalanche will have to be on their ‘A’ game to compete.
The Mariners are currrently the top team in the PacWest and rank second nationally in the CCAA with a 11-1 record so far this season.
The Avalanche fell against them in back to back road losses in October, but Tepper feels his team has progressed a lot since then.
– Men’s Avalanche Coach Herb Tepper
(photo courtesy of pacwestbc.ca)