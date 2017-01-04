The College of the Rockies Men’s Volleyball team is gearing up to game speed in practice this week.

This from Head Coach Herb Tepper who says his players will be shaking the rust of winter break off, ahead of hosting the Vancouver Island Mariners on Friday and Saturday.

He explains the team’s biggest focus will be reducing unforced errors and controlling the ball on their side.

Tepper believes when the Avalanche reduce errors below 10, they tend to be quite successful.