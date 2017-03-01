The College of the Rockies Men’s volleyball team failed to step up.

This from Avalanche setter, Alex Cassels following the team’s disappaointing turn at the 2017 PACWEST Provincials.

The Av’s went 500 during their fall campaign but injuries plagued the winter semester and followed them into the post season.

They fell 3-2 in an opening match against the Douglas College Royals in the BC tournament, a defeat that effectively ended their season.

Cassels states however, it only makes the Avalanche hungrier to come back and try again.

He believes the team will look good with many players returning next year and despite the hurt of a loss now, their championship goals remain.

COTR has a lot of respect from around the league explains Cassels, teams know the Av’s are out there and always striving for first place.

The Alternate Captain thinks bringing a title to Cranbrook would be really exciting, especially after seeing the women’s team do it in 2016.

Cassels adds he’s doing his own recruiting work for the Av’s next run, trying to add weapons to the lineup from his hometown of East St. Paul, Manitoba.

The veteran will return for his fifth and final season next year and with current Captain Spencer Janzen moving on to a U Sports school, hopes to earn the team’s leadership role.

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of Northfield Photos)