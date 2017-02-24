The College of the Rockies Men’s volleyball team have been eliminated from the Pac West Provincials.

The fourth seeded Avalanche never trailed throughout their opening match Thursday, but could not fend off the fifth place Douglas Royals.

The Av’s opened the first set 25-20, the Royals came back 25-17.

COTR took the lead again in the third 25-22 but Douglas had answers, nailing the fourth 25-19.

The Avalanche were pushed out, dropping a painfully close fifth set 15-12.

Meanwhile, the returning Provincial Champions Women’s team will move through to the semi-finals.

They shut out the UFV Cascades in three straight sets, 25-23, 25-21 and 25-23.

The Av’s will go up against the reigning national title holders and tournament host, the VIU Mariners on Friday.

The Mariners are the number one ranked team in the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association.

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image credit: Brad McLeod, Cranbrook Daily Townsman)