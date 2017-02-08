COTR hosts Open House Wednesday
Information on courses and opportunities to meet professors will be available at College of the Rockies open house in Cranbrook Wednesday afternoon.
The school is welcoming potential students and parents from 3 to 6 PM to explore their programs and campus.
Representatives from the Ktunaxa Nation, University of Victoria and University of Lethbridge will also be on hand.
You can also get experience a step-by-step walk-through of the application process.