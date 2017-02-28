That’s a wrap on the College of the Rockies Women’s Volleyball season.

The Avalanche saw their chances at a championship repeat cut short in the semi-finals last Friday.

They then dropped 3-0 against the Capilano University Blues on Saturday, missing the bronze.

Coach John Swanson says the team’s tournament experience was a microcosm of their entire season.

He explains they never took sets off and always competed, even when you could see momentum was slipping at times against the Blues.

Whomever was on the floor always came in with a good attitude and tried hard.

Swanson adds although it wasn’t the finish they wanted, he’s proud of how the ladies conducted themselves.

Av’s power hitter Alexa Koshman was named to the Provincials All-Star team.

She and outside hitter Adriel Goodman were also listed as PACWEST second team All-Stars for the regular season.

The weekend’s end was made more emotional for the team because it will be the last for nine of its 14 players.

Swanson believes what his veterans have accomplished in his three years with the team is astounding.

He explains they’ve been incredible ambassadors for the school, allowing it to be shown in a positive light while setting a high standard and foundation for the program going forward.

The current Av’s lineup won COTR their first ever PACWEST Provincial Championsip and CCAA National Tournament appearance last year.

During the 2016-17 season the team also made school history when two players were named the PACWEST’s top athlete in consecutive weeks.

Looking ahead, Swanson relays he’s already signed nine new players for next year and is currently looking at three more.

The Coach believes, for COTR women’s volleyball, the future looks bright.

College of the Rockies Women’s Volleyball, Head Coach, John Swanson –

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of Northfield Photography)