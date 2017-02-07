The College of the Rockies Men’s Volleyball squad are back on track, collecting two wins out of the weekend against the visiting CBC Bearcats, 3-0 and 3-1.

Avalanche Coach Herb Tepper says both games saw contributions from everyone and moving ahead, that’s how they will stay successful.

He explains consistency and cutting down on errors are simple and the team needs to take better care of the ball when they are serving.

The Av’s are now preparing to host second best in the Pact West, the UFV Cascades, this coming Friday and Saturday.

The teams split wins at the tail end of a road trip last fall and Tepper believes to get two on them this time, they’ll need to be extremely solid.

He knows the team is capable of playing with UFV, they just have to bring their A game and take advantage of being on home court.

The Cascades are coming off of a bye week following a 3-1 defeat over the VIU Mariners.

The victory bumped the Mariners from top spot in the country down to fourth and raised the Cascades up to seventh, their first move since mid November.

The upcoming games are the final two of the regular season for the Avalanche and both they and the Cascades have already secured a spot in the post season.

Pac West Provincials begin February 23 at Vancouver Island University.

Head Coach, COTR Men’s Avalanche Volleyball, Herb Tepper –

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Photo credit by Brad Mcleod – Cranbrook Daily Townsman)

