COTR Avalanche Women’s Volleyball hope to embrace challenges
The Vancouver Island Mariners, currently ranked number one in the PacWest and CCAA, will be in town this weekend and Avalanche Coach John Swanson says after a long winter break, his team needs to get back to basics.
He says he will push them as quickly as possible to do the small detail things with communication and expectation of positional play on the floor.
He hopes the team will have lots of energy and excitement.
The Avalanche are 4-8 heading into the second half of of their season but will get to play eight of their 12 remaining games with home court advantage.
They did meet the Mariners on the road in October and lost in back to back matches.
He says there is no doubt the Mariners will be tough and his team is going to have to play very well, perhaps the best they have played all season if they’re going to be successful.
He adds having them at home and getting to play in front of their own fantastic crowd presents an opportunity for the Avalanche to showcase what they can do.
Swanson explains he doesn’t want to put pressure on his players, but they started the second of their season last year with a worse record and ended up as provincial champions.
He wants them to be in a position where they get better and continue to play stronger volleyball every week.