The College of the Rockies Women’s Volleyball team is back in practice this week preparing to host the best in the country.

The Vancouver Island Mariners, currently ranked number one in the PacWest and CCAA, will be in town this weekend and Avalanche Coach John Swanson says after a long winter break, his team needs to get back to basics.

He says he will push them as quickly as possible to do the small detail things with communication and expectation of positional play on the floor.

He hopes the team will have lots of energy and excitement.

The Avalanche are 4-8 heading into the second half of of their season but will get to play eight of their 12 remaining games with home court advantage.

They did meet the Mariners on the road in October and lost in back to back matches.