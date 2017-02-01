The College of the Rockies Women’s volleyball team are adding new plays to their arsenal. This from setter Sara Wood who says working on the new strategies gives her confidence heading into facing the CBC Bearcats this weekend.

Wood believes she and fellow setter Miranda Myndio can be more potent as the team tightens up their serve-receive, a weakness in their most recent games.

She explains they will run colours, specific plays setters call out, so hitters know where to aim. She thinks the new plays can make the team more effective in tricking the oppposing side’s defence.

The Avalanche are also practicing on serving more agressively. Myndio says the team collectively decided to improve passing successfully under stress. She feels it’s important for the Av’s to stay out of their heads, be more confident and accepting of harder serves. She believes this will help get the ball up to the setter and subsequently distribute it more evenly toward everyone on the court.

The Avalanche are looking forward to being back home after dropping four on the road last weekend.

They fell 3-0, 3-1 to the Douglas College Royals and 3-1, 3-1 to the Capilano University Blues in their final away games of the season. The Av’s host the Bearcats Friday and Saturday.

CBC are currently last in the Pac West with just three wins on the season.

College of the Rockies Avalanche, Setter, Sara Wood –