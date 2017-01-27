COTR: Avalanche squads fall to Royals
News CATEGORIES
Coach John Swanson says the team raised their play throughout the match and that gives him confidence moving forward.
He explains they know they can compete with these teams and he felt like Douglas became nervous, tight in their playing and made quite a few serving errors during the fourth set.
He adds, you could just see the momentum shift.
The Women’s Royals are currently ranked second in the conference and sixth in the CCAA.
To see how effective the Avalanche increasingly became yesterday, Swanson thinks it gives them a good, positive mind set that they can compete and expect to beat the Royals.
Saturday the Avalanche move over to Capilano University for a two game stand against the Blues.
This road trip marks the last of the season for the team as they will play their remaining four games at home.
-Keira O’Loughlin