The College of the Rockies Men and Women’s volleyball teams both fell 3-1 to the Douglas College Royals Thursday.

The Women’s Avalanche dropped the first two sets 14-25, 20-25 but battled back to take the third 27-25 and lost a heartbreakingly close fourth 24-26.

Coach John Swanson says the team raised their play throughout the match and that gives him confidence moving forward. He explains they know they can compete with these teams and he felt like Douglas became nervous, tight in their playing and made quite a few serving errors during the fourth set. He adds, you could just see the momentum shift.

He says the Av’s have an opportunity when the teams meet again Friday, to see how they’ve improved and play against one of the tops squads, not only in the Pac West, but the entire country.

The Women’s Royals are currently ranked second in the conference and sixth in the CCAA. To see how effective the Avalanche increasingly became yesterday, Swanson thinks it gives them a good, positive mind set that they can compete and expect to beat the Royals.

The Men’s Avalanche will also have an immediate chance for redemption as they too will meet the Royals again Friday.

Their Thursday had an opposite momentum swing; they fell 25-21 in the first set, batled back 25-22 in the second but lost steam losing the third 25-14 and the fourth 25-16.

Saturday the Avalanche move over to Capilano University for a two game stand against the Blues. This road trip marks the last of the season for the team as they will play their remaining four games at home.

