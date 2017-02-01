The College of the Rockies Men’s volleyball team are spending the week cracking down on their struggling defence.

Avalanche Captain Spencer Janzen feels the issues became apparent when they were swept by the Capilano University Blues 3-2 and 3-0 last weekend.

He explains the two weeks left in the team’s regular season are about fine tuning their game.

He adds it’s really just about improving, adding in the Pac West, it comes down to the playoffs, where anything can happen.

He says the team wants to be building from here on out so they come into playoffs at their best.

Janzen and crew are just 1-7 out of the winter break but remain confident they’re going to have a solid post season run.

The Av’s have already earned a playoff spot and Janzen explains it’s now a battle to see where they’ll land in rankings.

He believes their ideal performance needs to be at provincials, not now.

He adds it’s about trying to make sure they’re healthy for when that day comes.

The Avalanche are back home Friday and Saturday hosting the CBC Bearcats.

They went 2-0 against the Bearcats when the teams met last fall.

-Keira O’Loughlin

(Photo credit: Brad Mcleod – Cranbrook Daily Townsman)