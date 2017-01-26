The Men and Women’s College of the Rockies Volleyball teams are in the lower mainland Thursday battling the Douglas College Royals.

It’s the first of a four game road trip for the Avalanche, an endurance test Men’s Coach Herb Tepper says has to be carefully navigated.

He explains some of his players are currently banged up and he was worried heading into the weekend about losing three or four starters.

He continues, it’s no longer looking quite that rough, but certainly isn’t 100%.

He adds the team’s biggest concern is trying to be healthy for the end of the year.