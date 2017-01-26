COTR: Avalanche kick off season’s final road trip
The Men and Women’s College of the Rockies Volleyball teams are in the lower mainland Thursday battling the Douglas College Royals.
It’s the first of a four game road trip for the Avalanche, an endurance test Men’s Coach Herb Tepper says has to be carefully navigated.
He explains some of his players are currently banged up and he was worried heading into the weekend about losing three or four starters.
He continues, it’s no longer looking quite that rough, but certainly isn’t 100%.
He adds the team’s biggest concern is trying to be healthy for the end of the year.
The Men have struggled of late, losing all four of their games out of the Christmas break.
However, the Women’s Avalanche are coming off of a 2 game sweep over the Camonsun Chargers and are 3-1 to open the second half of the season.
Floor Captain Mikaela Pushor says her squad is looking forward to facing two of the three teams ranked above them in the Conference.
She speaks for the entire team and states they’re excited to embrace the opportunity, especially having played their last two games so well.
She explains they’re looking forward to performing again and attempting to overcome some obstacles that have come up this season.
Following their two games at Douglas College, the Men and Women’s Avalanche will move on to battle the Capilano University Blues this weekend.
-Keira O’Loughlin