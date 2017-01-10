A new 10 million dollar facility will be built at Cranbrook’s campus of the College of the Rockies.

The funding is for a new trades-training facility, which will increase capacity at the school by 43 full-time spaces.

This makes a total of 325 full-time equivalent spaces in the electrical, millwright and heavy duty equipment technician programs.

The 19,400 square foot facility comes with a 36,600 square foot trades yard and an engine lab for various programs.

The bulk of the funding, $4.2 million, comes from the Government of Canada, while $3.8 million is being provided by the Province.

The College of the Rockies and Columbia Basin Trust are both supplying $1 million each.

Groundbreaking for the project is set for April of this year, with the building expected to be completed by Spring 2018.

(Renderings of the new facility provided by the College of the Rockies.)

– Jeff Johnson