Conservation Officers in the East Kootenay dealt with considerably less wildlife complaints in 2016.

This from Sergeant Denny Chretien, who says the number of complaints revolving around urban deer, black bears and grizzly bears has dropped steadily over the past four years.

Chretien says with a decrease in calls, there’s also been a decrease in aggressive bears killed.

“Ì know that our numbers so far are not over the 15 animal mark for the whole of the East Kootenay for this season so far, which would be May through until the end of November,” Chretien says.

That’s compared to 52 killed throughout the region last year.

COs also responded to only 270 wildlife calls in Cranbrook through 2016, compared to 355 one year ago.

A total of 850 wildlife calls were made in the East Kootenay from April to the end of November.

– Sergeant Denny Chretien, Conservation Officer Service

– Jeff Johnson