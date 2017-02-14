A $750,000 dollar upgrade to the East Kootenay Regional Hospital’s pediatric unit has begun.

Efforts to convert the hospital’s former ICU into an area supporting young patients should wrap up by this summer.

Interior Health’s Acute Health Services Administrator Erica Phillips says once completed, it will provide their families with more privacy and dedicated support.

“It enables us to provide the care to young patients in a secure environment,” Phillips says. “And the adjacency with the obstetrical unit does mean our pediatricians don’t have far to travel from looking after the babies to the kids.”

The unit is one of four projects valued at over two million dollars currently underway at the hospital this year.

This includes a $547,000 project to install new equipment in the Diagnostic Imaging Department and $545,000 in renovations for a new secure room in the Emergency Department.

IH is also committing $225,000 to replace the windows in the psychiatry unit with three-ply laminated safety glass.

– Interior Health’s Acute Health Services Director, Erica Phillips

– Jeff Johnson