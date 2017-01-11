Cranbrook RCMP will try to continue to be a positive influence in the community this year.

Staff Sergeat Hector Lee is setting goals for his detachment for the next 12 months.

Lee doesn’t plan on re-inventing the wheel in 2017.

He says in order to get a handle on certain issues in the community you need to continue to address them over a few years.

They’ll carry 2016’s priorities such as, impaired driving and property thefts, into this year as long-term solutions for these issues take time.

Lee says they’ve charged more people this year already with impaired driving than all of 2015, however he says that can be interpreted as either there are more drunk drivers OR police are being more proactive. He goes on to say they’ve increased traffic enforcement by 35% in 2016 compared to the previous year. Mental Health issues were also a major focus for Key City Mounties last year and is expected to remain high on the list for 2017. There were nearly 320 mental health calls in 2015 compared to 460 in 2016.

The Staff Sergeant adds he wants to keep raising the RCMP’s profile in Cranbrook.

Lee explains it is important that every officer out of his detachment knows they are role models in the community.

He credits much of the detachment’s success to the help of the public and the relation they have with community members.