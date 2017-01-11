Consistency key for Cranbrook RCMP in 2017
Cranbrook RCMP will try to continue to be a positive influence in the community this year.
Lee doesn’t plan on re-inventing the wheel in 2017.
He says in order to get a handle on certain issues in the community you need to continue to address them over a few years.
They’ll carry 2016’s priorities such as, impaired driving and property thefts, into this year as long-term solutions for these issues take time.
He goes on to say they’ve increased traffic enforcement by 35% in 2016 compared to the previous year.
Mental Health issues were also a major focus for Key City Mounties last year and is expected to remain high on the list for 2017.
The Staff Sergeant adds he wants to keep raising the RCMP’s profile in Cranbrook.
Lee explains it is important that every officer out of his detachment knows they are role models in the community.
He credits much of the detachment’s success to the help of the public and the relation they have with community members.
– Cranbrook RCMP Staff Sgt. Hector Lee
– Josh Hoffman