A conservation officer is in good health after being attacked by a cougar in Salmo.

The incident happened Tuesday night after a young wild cat attempted to enter the window of a home.

COS Deputy Chief Chris Doyle says a CO responded to the complaint and was attacked when he arrived in the area.

“The conservation officer was forced to kill the cougar to stop the attack. It was found to be extremely emaciated,” Doyle says. “The Conservation Officer Service is now investigating this incident. The COS investigates all wildlife attacks on humans in British Columbia.”

The CO only experienced minor wounds. He was back on the job Wednesday.

This was the second incident involving a cougar in one night. Earlier, another animal was put down after being struck by a pick-up truck in the same community only 10 kilometres away.

Inspector Tobe Sprado with the COS says there has been a surge in cougar related incidents in the West Kootenay due to the heavy snow, with 10 incidents reported in February alone.

