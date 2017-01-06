An abandoned snowmobile, and a trail of beer cans, led Columbia Valley RCMP on a chase for its owner. A Windermere resident called police after a skidoo was found abandoned in his front yard last week.

Sergeant Bob Vatamaniuck says officers tried to follow the tracks left by the device, however they noticed a string of empty beers.

“We’re surmising that perhaps the operator of the snowmobile was impaired, but its too hard to tell,” Vatamaniuck says. “There was no damage to the complainant’s yard and very minimal damage to the snowmobile. The owner eventually called, claimed that they were out riding and his friend had dumped it. They couldn’t get it restarted, so they just left it where it was.”

While no charges were laid, police reminded the owner that operating a recreational vehicle while impaired can lead to criminal charges of drinking and driving.

