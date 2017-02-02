Police in the Columbia Valley are performing a blitz on snowmobiles and other off road vehicles.

RCMP will be watching for drivers hauling and towing ORVs throughout the month of February, checking for proper ownership and registration.

Detachment Commander Bob Vatamaniuck says they want to increase awareness of the law.

He adds they also are looking for stolen snowmobiles, due to property crimes being more prolific this time of year.

Vatamaniuck says there’s a higher market this time of year for stolen snow machines.

He hopes to catch a few thieves in the act through this month long initiative.

Drivers need to have their license plates clearly displayed on their vehicles.

The ORVs also need basic insurance coverage through ICBC if they are operated on highways.

– Columbia Valley RCMP Detachment Commander, Bob Vatamaniuck

– Jeff Johnson