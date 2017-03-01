Columbia Valley RCMP putting breaks on distracted driving in March
Mounties in the Columbia Valley will be targeting Distracted Driving this month.
The local detachment says it will be joining many other RCMP units in March for a focused effort to prevent you from using your phone behind the wheel.
In a release, RCMP suggests research indicates drivers fail to process roughly 50 per cent of the visual information in their driving environment when using electronic communication devices.
They add texting on a phone is often recognized as the riskiest behaviour but other distractions such as looking for music or personal grooming can significantly divert a driver’s attention.
The penalty for using a hand-held electronic device while driving could be $368 and potential insurance repercussions.
– Josh Hoffman