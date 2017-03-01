Mounties in the Columbia Valley will be targeting Distracted Driving this month.

The local detachment says it will be joining many other RCMP units in March for a focused effort to prevent you from using your phone behind the wheel.

In a release, RCMP suggests research indicates drivers fail to process roughly 50 per cent of the visual information in their driving environment when using electronic communication devices.

They add texting on a phone is often recognized as the riskiest behaviour but other distractions such as looking for music or personal grooming can significantly divert a driver’s attention.

The penalty for using a hand-held electronic device while driving could be $368 and potential insurance repercussions.

