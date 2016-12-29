Columbia Valley ends 2016 with new regional app
Columbia Valley will end 2016 with the launch of its very own app.
All valley businesses, services and events will now be featured on the CVApp, the brainchild of local resident Jolene Hoadley.
Hoadley says it is a community marketing and tourism tool she created after moving to the area this past summer.
She says there are a lot of great websites, facebook groups and articles rgearding local businesses, but she found she was spending more time researching than actually getting out and about to do what she wanted.
Hoadley explains the region and its surrounding areas are high traffic zones for visitors in both summer and winter and the app will showcase all local businesses for those visitors.
Hoadley continues that it will be presented in a very simple format to keep everything easy, user friendly and free to download.
Her goal is to have an inclusive listing of all businesses in the Columbia Valley so that every interested party has an opportunity to be promote their services.