Columbia Valley will end 2016 with the launch of its very own app. All valley businesses, services and events will now be featured on the CVApp, the brainchild of local resident Jolene Hoadley. Hoadley says it is a community marketing and tourism tool she created after moving to the area this past summer.

She explains she had the idea while working at the Visitor Centre for Fairmont and Radium Hot Springs because nothing existed where she could find all local information in one place.

She says there are a lot of great websites, facebook groups and articles rgearding local businesses, but she found she was spending more time researching than actually getting out and about to do what she wanted. Hoadley explains the region and its surrounding areas are high traffic zones for visitors in both summer and winter and the app will showcase all local businesses for those visitors.

She adds the tool also aims to serve people who have second homes and cottages in the area who otherwise may not be privy to local information for home services.

The app will make searching for what you’re looking for just that little bit quicker.

Hoadley continues that it will be presented in a very simple format to keep everything easy, user friendly and free to download. Her goal is to have an inclusive listing of all businesses in the Columbia Valley so that every interested party has an opportunity to be promote their services.

The app will be available for free download at the end of December for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.

– CVApp creator, Jolene Hoadley

– Keira O’Loughlin