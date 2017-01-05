Police in Invermere have arrested a drunk driver who had no insurance, expired plates and an invalid driver’s license.

Columbia Valley RCMP were patrolling on Highway 93/95 early Tuesday morning when they drove past a silver Nissan whose headlights weren’t working.

When they pulled the vehicle over, they discovered everything else that wasn’t in order and confronted the driver.

Officers say when speaking with the suspect, they admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel.

The Mounties conducted two breath tests, which both registered fails. Police are recommending charges.

– Jeff Johnson