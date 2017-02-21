Cranbrook’s Minor Hockey Association had an extra special Rogers Hometown Hockey weekend.

CMHA was gifted $15,000 from Scotiabank Saturday, recognizing their commitment to young hockey players in the community.

Board Member Bernie Kennedy says the entire experience was thrilling.

He believes being a part of something so positive was a great feeling for everybody from minor hockey – certainly for those who spend a lot of hours volunteering.

He feels it’s a good reward to see the whole community participating in such an event.

Kennedy says the Board has not yet decided how they will divide and spend the money amongst their 11 teams.

The donation was unexpected, with Scotiabank only letting CMHA know about the big cheque a couple of days ahead of time.

Kennedy says it was a welcome surprise, as every bit of assistance counts.

He explains when they have the opportunity to gain access to any additional funds, it helps keep the costs down for all members of the association.

Kennedy adds the weekend was a great example of how important hockey is, not just to Cranbrook, but to all communities across Canada.

CMHA Board of Directors Member, Bernie Kennedy –

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of Mike Rochon via @mikerochon1)