CMHA decision to expel family upheld by appeals committee
An Appeals committee has upheld Cranbrook Minor Hockey Association’s decision to expel a family for abusive behaviour.
The committee rendered their decision after Bruce Clark, Susan Pel and their two children challenged their expulsion for what they called a perceived bias.
The third party group found that Clark and Pel used inappropriate language toward the CMHA board.
The committee added no volunteer should be subjected to the type of behaviour displayed on several occasions.
However, it was recommended the Association implement measures so these incidents don’t happen again.
Board Member Bernie Kennedy says will be amending their procedures regarding appeals and will establish a proper code of conduct parents will have to sign at the beginning of the season.
– CMHA Board member Bernie Kennedy
– Josh Hoffman