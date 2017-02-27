An Appeals committee has upheld Cranbrook Minor Hockey Association’s decision to expel a family for abusive behaviour.

The committee rendered their decision after Bruce Clark, Susan Pel and their two children challenged their expulsion for what they called a perceived bias.

The third party group found that Clark and Pel used inappropriate language toward the CMHA board. The committee added no volunteer should be subjected to the type of behaviour displayed on several occasions.

However, it was recommended the Association implement measures so these incidents don’t happen again.