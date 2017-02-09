SD6 closes Kimberley, Windermere schools Friday
We are closing schools for students Friday February 10th in the Kimberley and Windermere Zones of our School District as a result of continuing winter storm conditions.
The following schools will be closed for students on Friday February 10th :
Kimberley Zone
Marysville Elementary, Marysville BC
Lindsay Park Elementary, Kimberley BC
McKim Middle School, Kimberley BC
Kimberley Alternate School, Kimberley BC
Selkirk Secondary, Kimberley BC
Windermere Zone
Edgewater Elementary, Edgewater BC
Eileen Madson Primary, Invermere BC
JA Laird Elementary, Invermere BC
Windermere Elementary, Windermere BC
Martin Morigeau Elementary, Canal Flats BC
Open Doors Alternate School, Invermere BC
David Thompson Secondary, Invermere BC
We ask parents to keep their children at home. It is expected that weather conditions will be improving and that schools will be re-opened on Tuesday, February 14 .
– SD6 release