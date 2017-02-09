We are closing schools for students Friday February 10th in the Kimberley and Windermere Zones of our School District as a result of continuing winter storm conditions.

The following schools will be closed for students on Friday February 10th :

Kimberley Zone

Marysville Elementary, Marysville BC

Lindsay Park Elementary, Kimberley BC

McKim Middle School, Kimberley BC

Kimberley Alternate School, Kimberley BC

Selkirk Secondary, Kimberley BC

Windermere Zone

Edgewater Elementary, Edgewater BC

Eileen Madson Primary, Invermere BC

JA Laird Elementary, Invermere BC

Windermere Elementary, Windermere BC

Martin Morigeau Elementary, Canal Flats BC

Open Doors Alternate School, Invermere BC

David Thompson Secondary, Invermere BC

We ask parents to keep their children at home. It is expected that weather conditions will be improving and that schools will be re-opened on Tuesday, February 14 .

– SD6 release